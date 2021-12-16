Man accused in deadly 2020 west side crash reaches plea deal

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — A man who was accused of causing a deadly crash on Madison’s west side last year has been convicted after reaching a plea deal.

Court records show 20-year-old Maurice Chandler pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree reckless injury and one count of homicide by vehicle while using a controlled substance Thursday. In exchange, Dane County prosecutors dropped 14 other charges, including a first-degree reckless homicide charge.

The homicide by vehicle while using a controlled substance charge is a Class D felony in Wisconsin, punishable by at least 5 years in prison.

Chandler was arrested about a week after a crash on Mineral Point Road at Grand Canyon Drive that killed 22-year-old Anthony Chung and injured three other people. Chung was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chandler is scheduled to be sentenced on March 3, 2022.

