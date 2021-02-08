Mineral Point man arrested in Dodgeville on suspicion of 3rd offense OWI

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — A deputy with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Mineral Point man Sunday afternoon following a traffic stop on Iowa Street.

According to a news release, 42-year-old James D. Kammarude was arrested on suspicion of third-offense OWI, possession with intent to deliver non-narcotics, and prescription order – failure to list manufacturer information.

Kammarude was booked into the Iowa County Jail on the charges.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.