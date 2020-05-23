Mineral Point hosts parade for its graduating seniors

Tahleel Mohieldin by Tahleel Mohieldin

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — People in the Mineral Point community celebrated the city’s 2020 graduates with a car parade on Saturday.

The parade recognized the area high school’s 46 graduates and was organized by a group of parents.

The procession of cars covered in congratulatory signs and full of graduates in their cap in gowns made their way through the city’s downtown.

Hundreds of people lined the sidewalk along the parade route with messages of support and congratulations.

One of the parade’s spectators Michaela Acherman was there celebrating her cousins Cody and Owen who are the school’s valedictorian and salutatorian.

“I mean it sucks that they can’t celebrate in the gymnasium the way that we would with everyone around them,” said Acherman. “But I think that this is a really unique way to celebrate them and for everyone to see the graduates.”

Acherman also said the parade was so exciting that she hopes the community continues it in future years — even when there isn’t a pandemic.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments