Mineral Point heads back to state for the first time since 2016

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

High School Girls Basketball

#5 Mineral Point 65, #10 Fennimore 33

🚨Party like is 2016🚨 Blair Watters leads Mineral Point past Fennimore and on to the #wisgb state tournament for the first time since 2016 pic.twitter.com/FsO14pqbyd — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) February 21, 2021

