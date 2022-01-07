Mineral Point firefighters killed in crash ID’d

by Logan Reigstad

Mineral Point firefighter James Ludlum (left) and fire captain Brian Busch. Courtesy: Iowa County Sheriff's Office.

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Officials have identified the two Mineral Point firefighters killed in a crash while responding to another crash on U.S. Highway 151 early Thursday morning.

According to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, fire capt. Brian Busch, 43, and firefighter James Ludlum, 69, were in a fire truck and were trying to turn onto an emergency crossover near mile marker 38 when a northbound semi hit their truck.

The semi driver, an 80-year-old Waukesha man, was not hurt. Both vehicles were heavily damaged and the fire truck caught on fire, officials said.

Busch was driving the fire truck at the time of the crash.

Earlier Friday, firest responders held a procession to escort the firefighters’ bodies to Madison for autopsies.

The crash remains under investigation.

