Mineral Point community remembers firefighter killed while responding to crash

by Site staff

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Mourners gathered in Mineral Point Wednesday to remember one of the two firefighters killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 151 last week.

James Ludlum, 69, was one of the firefighters killed while responding to another crash early last Thursday morning. The fire truck he was in was turning onto an emergency crossover near mile marker 38 when it was hit by a northbound semi truck.

Fire captain Brian Busch, 43, was also killed. The semi driver was not hurt.

RELATED: Mineral Point community members raise thousands for the families of two fallen firefighters

An honor guard and fire departments from across the region showed their support for Ludlum and his family, escorting his casket through the streets of the Iowa County community with a fire truck procession.

“It’s going to be a long road for some people in the community and we just need to continue to support them for that,” Keith Hulbert, Iowa County’s emergency management director, said.

Other fire departments have come together to help Mineral Point in the wake of the tragedy, not just at Wednesday’s funeral.

“We have experienced an outpouring of support from all over the state and other states surrounding us, and I just can’t put that into words how that feels,” Hulbert said. “It’s an emotional, uplifting thing to see that kind of support from people throughout the area.”

A funeral for Busch is set for Friday morning.

