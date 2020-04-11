Milwaukee’s German Fest canceled due to COVID-19

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Photo courtesty of Madison Magazine

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s annual German Fest has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the first time the event has been canceled in the festival’s 40-year history, according to a news release.

“With the current COVID-19 situation in the U.S. the health and safety of everyone involved in German Fest, from the vendors and volunteers to the bands and festival attendees, is of the utmost importance,” Festival President Eric Radue said. “It’s an unfortunate situation, and totally unforeseen, but we will take the steps necessary to support public health. German Fest will be back in 2021 to celebrate our 40th festival in style. German style, that is.”

The release said more than 80,000 people attend the festival every year.

Free tickets received in 2019 for the 2020 festival will be redeemable at the 2021 festival. Tickets purchased online or in groups will also be accepted at next year’s festival, according to the release.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments