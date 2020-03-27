Milwaukee’s black community hit hard by coronavirus

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Deaths and confirmed cases of the coronavirus are spiking in Milwaukee’s black community, leading public health and civic leaders to sound an alarm.

They warn that decades of social, political and economic disadvantages are creating a toxic stew that puts people’s lives at risk in Milwaukee like no time before.

Fears about the virus striking inner city, poor neighborhoods harder than others was reverberating across the country, particularly in large urban areas like New York City, Detroit, New Orleans and Milwaukee.

More than half of the state’s deaths from COVID-19 so far are in Milwaukee.

