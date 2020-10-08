Milwaukee won’t adhere to state order limiting businesses

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee health officials say the city will enforce its own coronavirus orders for bars and restaurants, which doesn’t necessarily limit the businesses to 25% capacity imposed under Gov. Tony Evers’ new restrictions.

The Milwaukee Health Department says Evers’ order permits local municipalities to have more restrictive orders in place and the city determined its plan fits that criteria.

Health officials say that even though the city’s current order “permits a larger threshold of individuals … the additional restrictions listed under the local order do more to prevent COVID-19 transmission than Governor Evers’ Emergency Order #3.”

The local order requires restaurants and bars to submit an 80-point COVID checklist to the health department in order to operate.

