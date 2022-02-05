Milwaukee woman arrested for suspected 4th OWI near Otsego

by Kyle Jones

OTSEGO, Wis. — A Milwaukee woman was arrested Saturday for a suspected 4th OWI offense, Columbia County officials said.

The 31-year-old woman was parked in the middle of State Highway 16 near Williams Road just after 4 a.m., Sheriff’s officials said.

When a deputy pulled behind her vehicle, she reportedly began to slowly drive away before stopping again.

Officials said the woman refused to perform field sobriety tests. She faces charges of operating while intoxicated – 4th offense, failure to install an ignition interlock device, and operating while revoked due to OWI.

News 3 Now is not naming the driver at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court. She is currently being held in the Columbia County Jail.

