Milwaukee sports arenas will transform to voting sites

Fiserv Forum and Miller Park will serve as early voting sites for the 2020 general election

MILWAUKEE – Both the Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers will transform their arenas into early voting sites for the 2020 general election, the City of Milwaukee announced Monday.

Milwaukee Bucks Senior Vice President says they are excited to bring a safe and convenient way for everyone in Milwaukee to exercise their right to vote as, “the pandemic has added another barrier to voting for vulnerable communities.”

Officials said Milwaukee MLB and NBA teams opening their facilities will help meet the increased demand for early voting due to COVID-19.

“I don’t know another city in this nation that is using a major league ballpark and an NBA arena for early voting– that’s how committed we are to making sure that people’s voices are heard,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

Voters can cast their ballot in-person at Fiserv Forum from Oct. 20 to Nov. 1 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a. m. through 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Miller Park will be open for early drive-through voting.

