Milwaukee school district unanimously votes to end contract with police department

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public School board unanimously voted to end their contract with Milwaukee police Thursday night.

According to WTMJ-TV, the yearly contract allowed for Milwaukee schools to have up to six officers who could respond to incidents on school grounds.

Protesters gathered outside the school district Wednesday, asking school leaders to have the $478,000 in funding go toward helping students in other ways.

WTMJ said some protesters had concerns about school officials’ willingness to call police, as there was one instance where police were sent in response to a senior prank.

Milwaukee police released a statement before the vote that said the police department would support the school district and students regardless of the decision.

