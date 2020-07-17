Milwaukee public school students begin school year online

Associated Press by Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — Students in Milwaukee and Madison public schools will begin the new school year online with plans to eventually return to the classroom once the coronavirus abates.

The Milwaukee Public Schools board approved a three-phase plan Thursday night that begins with virtual instruction, then moves to a combination of online and in-person learning and returning students to the classroom in phase three.

Madison’s superintendent announced a similar plan Friday with decisions on each phase to be made quarterly. Metro Madison’s 27,000 students ended in-person instruction March 13.

MPS gets approval for three-phase plan for fall; students will begin virtual learning and gradually return to classrooms. #MPSReady Read the full story at: https://t.co/k6KoKBbEFU pic.twitter.com/g13yA5Vdra — Milwaukee MPS (@MilwaukeeMPS) July 17, 2020

