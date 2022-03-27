Milwaukee Police: Three people found shot, dead on northside

by Kyle Jones

CREDIT: TMJ4 CREDIT: TMJ4

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Milwaukee police said three people were found dead on the city’s north side Sunday.

According to a report from CBS58, officials confirmed that three victims were found with gunshot wounds near 54th Street and Mill Road. They were already dead when police arrived.

According to a report by TMJ4, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that all three victims were men. Autopsies are scheduled for Monday.

This is a breaking news situation, this article will be updated when more information is made available.

