16-month-old baby, teen mother who went missing in Milwaukee found safe

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have found the 16-year-old mother and her 16-month-old child after the two went missing Tuesday.

Officials said both are safe and will be reunited with their family.

According to WDJT-TV, Faith and Liam Rhode were last seen Tuesday morning after leaving their home near South 11th St. and Oklahoma Avenue.

Liam Rhode and Faith Rhode have been located. They are safe and will be reunited with their family. Thank you for your assistance! pic.twitter.com/igcNYz2yHv — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) April 8, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.