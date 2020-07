Milwaukee police report six shootings overnight

Associated Press by Associated Press

MILWAUKEE, Wis— The Milwaukee police department says it responded to reports of six shootings late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

There have been no deaths, but one 23-year-old man suffered a life-threatening wound, the Milwaukee Joural Sentinel reported.

In one of the shootings, four people were injured.

