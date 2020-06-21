Milwaukee police investigating homicides, other incidents

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee authorities say they are investigating four homicides, two fatal vehicle accidents, six probable overdoses and two COVID-19 related deaths from over the weekend.

The Journal Sentinel reports that police are also looking into shootings that have injured 11 people in the last two days.

Authorities say a 34-year-old woman was killed after a quadruple shooting about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

She was being transported to a local hospital when the vehicle lost control and hit a tree.

A 29-year-old Milwaukee man who was driving the vehicle was also killed.

