Milwaukee police investigating discovery of apparent noose

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are investigating the discovery of an apparent noose in a backyard.

Police say a person found a rope on a tree in their backyard that appears to be in the form of a noose.

Police learned of the incident on North 39th Street around 9:30 a.m. Friday and immediately opened an investigation.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and there have been no arrests.

