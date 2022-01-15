8-year-old Milwaukee girl shot, killed by 47-year-old man, police say

by Site staff

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) – According to the Chief Medical Examiner in Milwaukee, police are investigating the homicide of an 8-year-old girl.

Police are at the 1800 block of West Highland to investigate.

MCMEO responding to the homicide of an 8 yr old child in the 1800 blk of W Highland. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsy on Monday. No further info to be released. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) January 15, 2022

Milwaukee police said the girl was shot by a 47-year-old Milwaukee man just after 2 p.m.

The 8-year-old was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

There will be an autopsy on Monday.

Police said criminal charges will be referred to the District Attorney’s office in the upcoming days.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.