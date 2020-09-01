Milwaukee police employee shot, killed during ‘neighbor dispute’

Site staff by Site staff

MILWAUKEE — An employee of the Milwaukee Police Department was shot and killed during a “neighbor dispute” on the city’s south side Monday night, according to WDJT-TV.

Acting Police Chief Michael Brunson said the 35-year-old victim was a community service officer with four years of service.

The suspect, identified as a 65-year-old man, was taken into custody.

