Milwaukee police to issue citations to ‘Safer at Home’ violators starting next month

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Police Department announced Friday afternoon that starting on May 2, the department will issue citations for any violations of the “Safer at Home” ordinance.

According to a news release, under the new city ordinance “Violation or Obstruction of Orders” the Milwaukee police and health departments have the authority to issue citations to anybody who does not follow Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order.

Officials said this citation does not replace the option to arrest individuals who break the law. Anyone that commits a crime will be arrested for the crime and violating the order.

