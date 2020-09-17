Milwaukee police ask for public’s help finding suspects who stole victim’s puppy

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have asked for the public’s help with finding the four men accused of stealing a woman’s puppy Wednesday.

Officials said the strong-armed robbery happened on the 3000 block of North Richards Street at about 10 a.m.

According to police, the four men pushed the woman to the ground and stole her puppy Jasmine, a two-month-old pit bull. The suspects then got into a vehicle and left the area.

Jasmine is a white pit bull with two black spots on her back with a black and white tail. The puppy was also wearing a purple collar.

Milwaukee police described the suspects as the following:

Suspect #1 was described as being 30 with shoulder-length dreadlocks. He was last seen in a blue jacket with white letters on the sleeves.

Suspect #2 was described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 140 pounds with a mark under his right eye.

The other two suspects were described as wearing dark-colored jackets.

The vehicle was described as a dark-colored 4-door vehicle with rust over both of the rear wheel wells.

Those with information are encouraged to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.