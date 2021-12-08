Milwaukee Police: 3 adults and 1 juvenile shot, killed in apparent murder-suicide

by Kyle Jones

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Milwaukee Police said four people were shot and killed Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide.

Police said they were performing a welfare check in the 3100 block of South 49th Street just before noon when four bodies were found.

All four people reportedly suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

Police said they suspect one person shot and killed the other three victims, before turning the gun on themselves.

Three adults and one juvenile were killed.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

