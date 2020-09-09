Milwaukee officers quit amid use-of-force allegations

Associated Press by Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee Police officers accused of punching a homeless man have resigned rather than face termination.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Eric Ratzmann and Eric Fjeld resigned Aug. 5. They faced allegations of excessive force, although prosecutors said their actions didn’t rise to the level of criminal wrongdoing.

The newspaper reports that the officers arrested a homeless man in June on suspicion of robbery.

Fjeld punched the man and Ratzmann slammed his head into their squad car and twisted his arm after the man spat on them.

