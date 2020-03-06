Milwaukee native to appear on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee drag artist is joining the cast of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Jaida Essence Hall has been wowing the Milwaukee area for a decade, according to our partners at WTMJ 4.

Loved this moment! pic.twitter.com/lvT4JNjQHV — Jaida Essence Hall (@jaidaehall) March 5, 2020

Now she’s hoping to win season 12 of the show.

Queens on RuPaul’s drag race are put through many challenges including, acting, singing and lip syncing in hopes of earning the top prize.

You can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Fridays at 7 p.m. on VH1.

