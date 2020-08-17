Milwaukee misses Democratic convention: ‘It is a gut punch’

MILWAUKEE — A year ago Wisconsin Democrats triumphantly hoisted glasses of Milwaukee’s finest after winning the competition to host the Democratic National Convention. Now they’re crying in their beer.

The convention starting Monday originally was to have attracted about 50,000 people to Milwaukee and inject about $250 million into the economy.

But now, thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the convention is nearly entirely online. Joe Biden and other major speakers are skipping the trip to Milwaukee.

A Milwaukee Bucks executive who helped land the convention, Alex Lasry, can only lament the lost chance to showcase what he calls “a 21st century city.”

