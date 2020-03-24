Milwaukee mayor urges Evers to conduct election by mail

MADISON, Wis. — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says Gov. Tony Evers should order Wisconsin officials to conduct the state’s spring election entirely by mail as the coronavirus crisis continues.

Barrett sent a letter Monday to Evers and Republican legislative leaders saying he doesn’t believe in-person voting is feasible or safe for election workers or voters.

He noted the city had to close its three in-person early voting sites Sunday because the sites were losing staff daily.

He added that more election workers have decided to stay home in anticipation of Evers issuing an advisory to stop all nonessential travel.

