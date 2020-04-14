Milwaukee mayor easily wins 5th term

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has easily won a fifth term.

Unofficial returns announced Monday show Barrett defeating fellow Democrat, state Sen. Lena Taylor, nearly 2-1. The Journal Sentinel reports the coronavirus outbreak meant no in-person election-night parties Monday night.

Instead, Barrett and Taylor spoke to reporters remotely to avoid gatherings that could spread the virus. The election was held last Tuesday, but results weren’t allowed to be reported for nearly a week due to a quirk in a court battle over Wisconsin’s spring elections. Barrett was first elected mayor in 2004.

