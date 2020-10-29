Milwaukee man sentenced for attempting to sell heroin in Madison

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

File photo

MADISON, Wis. — A Milwaukee man was sentenced Thursday for conspiring to distribute large quantities of heroin into Madison.

According to a news release, Michael Carroll, 50, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The release said Carroll arranged to expand his drug-distribution operation from Milwaukee to Madison in September 2019. Over a two-month span, officials said Carroll conspired to sell heroin to an undercover police officer on multiple occasions. During the execution of search warrants at a Milwaukee residence, law enforcement agents also found several hidden firearms.

Authorities said Carroll has a lengthy criminal history dating back over 30 years, including gun crimes, drug crimes, and a reckless homicide.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.