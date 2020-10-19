Milwaukee man leads chase through Jefferson, Waukesha Counties, arrested in Milwaukee County on suspicion of 5th OWI

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

freeimages.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. — A Milwaukee man was arrested on suspicion driving under the influence Saturday night.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Ralph Schroeder, 53, was driving eastbound on I-94 in Jefferson and Waukesha Counties when a State Trooper saw “poor driving skills.”

The release said Schroeder threw a can of intoxicants out of the vehicle when the trooper activated their emergency lights. Schroeder started a chase with the trooper by driving away, but the pursuit was stopped when he began driving faster than 100 miles per hour through Waukesha County.

Officials said Schroeder crashed the car he was driving at State Trunk Highway 100 and ran off, but he was later found near an animal daycare facility.

He was taken into custody by the West Allis Police Department and turned over to the Wisconsin State Patrol, arrested on suspicion of fifth offense operating while impaired, which is a felony.

