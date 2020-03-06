Milwaukee man faces Minnesota charge in death of daughter, 2

Associated Press by Associated Press

Jason Morrison/freeimages.com

MILWAUKEE (Star Tribune) — A Milwaukee man charged with fatally shooting his girlfriend last year is now charged with killing the couple’s 2-year-old daughter.

Thirty-five-year-old Dariaz Higgins was charged Thursday with unintentional second-degree murder in the death of Noelani Robinson. The girl’s body was found last March in a blanket in a highway ditch in southern Minnesota.

Charging documents say she died of multiple blunt force injuries. After dumping the girl’s body, Higgins allegedly returned to Milwaukee to meet 24-year-old Sierra Robinson. Prosecutors say he brought Robinson to an apartment where he claimed the girl was and killed her.

A message left with his attorney wasn’t immediately returned.

