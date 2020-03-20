Milwaukee man dies from coronavirus complications, third coronavirus death in Wisconsin

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

Image: CDC/Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS

MILWAUKEE — A 66-year-old Milwaukee man has died from complications of the coronavirus, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner.

The man was from Milwaukee and had been hospitalized for several days before he died.

MCMEO investigating the death of a 66 year old male from complications of Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection. Decedent was a Milwaukee resident and had been hospitalized for several days prior to his death. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) March 20, 2020

This marks the third death in Wisconsin from coronavirus.

A man in his 50s from Fond du Lac and a man in his 90s from Ozaukee County also died from the coronavirus.

“Our hearts go out to all the loved ones affected by these deaths, and to all those suffering from this virus,” said Gov. Ton Evers about the deaths on Thursday.

“We are committed to fighting the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and I want to recognize the hard work and bravery of our nurses, doctors, state health officials and all those on the front lines in the effort to save lives. Together we will get through this historic health challenge.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments