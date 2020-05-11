Milwaukee man charged with fatally shooting ex outside Walgreens

Associated Press by Associated Press

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors have charged a Milwaukee man with fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in an ambush outside a north side Walgreens where she worked.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office on Sunday charged 51-year-old Willie Jones with first-degree intentional homicide in the death last week of 48-year-old Cathy King. According to the complaint, King was dropped off at the Walgreens where she worked as a pharmacy technician last Tuesday when Jones stepped out from behind a pillar in front of the store and shot her four times.

Police arrived and exchanged gunfire with Jones, who suffered serious injuries but is expected to live. No officers were hurt.

