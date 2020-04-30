Milwaukee man charged for allegedly killing 5 family members

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man has been charged for allegedly killing five of his family members Monday morning.

According to court records, Christopher Stokes, 43, has been charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.

WDJT-TV said detectives looked at two separate 911 calls that came in from the 2800 block of North 12th Street. Officials said Stokes, who identified himself as the caller in the first call, told the dispatcher that he “massacred” his entire family. Police said Stokes made a second call, where he said “I just killed my whole family.”

According to WDJT, the criminal complaint said police were sent to the scene and saw Stokes sitting on the front steps of his home. WDJT said officials asked Stokes if he heard any gunshots, to which he said “Yeah, I didn’t hear them, I did them.”

Police said they found five dead bodies with gunshot wounds inside the home. The victims were between the ages of 14 and 41.

WDJT said autopsies later determined that the deaths were homicides.

