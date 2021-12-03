Milwaukee man arrested following Thursday night vehicle pursuit

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County deputies arrested a Milwaukee man after he allegedly led law enforcement officers on a pursuit Thursday night.

Authorities with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said they first tried stopping the 26-year-old suspect around 5:45 p.m. after getting a report he caused a crash on the Beltline near John Nolen Drive.

The suspect evaded Madison police officers, prompting them to stop their pursuit. A few minutes later, Monona police tried stopping the suspect, but he drove off. Dane County Sheriff’s deputies successfully used spike strips at Monona Drive and Broadway.

The Wisconsin State Patrol helped with the stop and pursuit.

Authorities said additional charges from the Madison, Monona and Oak Creek police departments are pending.

