Milwaukee man accused of human trafficking arrested in Phoenix

by Kyle Jones

PHOENIX, Ariz. – A Milwaukee man accused of human trafficking was arrested in Phoenix, the FBI announced.

Adrian Edwards, 38, was wanted in connection to the alleged sex trafficking of a minor.

A U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Edwards on Thursday following a tip given to law enforcement.

