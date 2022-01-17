Milwaukee extends Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. name to 6 more blocks of road in city’s downtown

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: City of Milwaukee/Twitter.

MILWAUKEE — The road in Milwaukee bearing the name of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. got a little bit longer Monday without any bulldozers or lengthy construction required.

City officials marked the holiday memorializing the civil rights leader by holding a ceremony to rename North Old World Third Street from Wisconsin Avenue to McKinley Avenue after King.

From north of McKinley Avenue to Capitol Drive, the road was already named after King.

In a news release Friday, two city alders said the existing North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive was renamed in 1984. The section renamed on Monday was named North Old World Third Street at that time during a process “marked by political fighting and racially charged discussions,” Alds. Milele Coggs and Robert Bauman said.

Last year, the city council unanimously voted in favor of extending King’s name to the additional half-mile stretch of road in an effort to create a more equitable city, the alders said in the release.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.