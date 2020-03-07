Milwaukee County Zoo turtle receives treatment for shell damage
MILWAUKEE — A South African river turtle at the Milwaukee County Zoo received treatment this week for buildup on its shell.
According to a video on Facebook, Onassis is showing positive results from iodine treatment.
The post said Onassis will now receive laser treatment to help increase blood flow to her shell and repair the tissue.
The zoo believes Onassis was born between 1915 and 1935, and arrived at the zoo on Valentine’s Day in 1969.
