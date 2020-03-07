Milwaukee County Zoo turtle receives treatment for shell damage

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MILWAUKEE — A South African river turtle at the Milwaukee County Zoo received treatment this week for buildup on its shell.

According to a video on Facebook, Onassis is showing positive results from iodine treatment.

Onassis continues to show positive results from the iodine treatment to remove buildup on her shell. Next step: laser treatment to help increase blood flow to her shell and repair the tissue. 🐢 #MKEZoo pic.twitter.com/gGEetCtL00 — Milwaukee County Zoo (@MilwaukeeCoZoo) March 5, 2020

The post said Onassis will now receive laser treatment to help increase blood flow to her shell and repair the tissue.

The zoo believes Onassis was born between 1915 and 1935, and arrived at the zoo on Valentine’s Day in 1969.

