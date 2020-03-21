Milwaukee County officials report state’s 4th COVID-19 death

Associated Press by Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County authorities say a 69-year-old man who traveled to Wisconsin from out of state has died from the coronavirus, raising the total number of state deaths from the virus to four.

He died Saturday. The county medical examiner’s office says the man reported to Milwaukee County Hospital on March 14 complaining of shortness of breath. The man had chronic health issues. It’s unclear why he came to Milwaukee.

The state Department of Health Services had reported 206 cases of COVID-19 as of Friday evening. More than 3,450 people have tested negative.

