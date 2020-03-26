Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirms 8th Wisconsin coronavirus death

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner says an 8th Wisconsinite has died from coronavirus complications overnight.

The person was a 57-year-old woman from West Allis who had been hospitalized for the past week.

57 year old female from West Allis died at a local hospital from complications of corona virus (COVID-19). Had been hospitalized since 3/19. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) March 26, 2020

This comes after two additional deaths related to COVID-19 were confirmed by the state’s health department on Wednesday, including the first death in Dane County.

More information is expected later today.

