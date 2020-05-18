Milwaukee County deputy charged in fatal January crash

Associated Press by Associated Press

elvis santana/freeimages.com

MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors have charged a Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy with a felony for a downtown Milwaukee crash that killed a community advocate in January.

Deputy Joel Streicher was charged Monday with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. Streicher told investigators he looked at his squad car computer and may have driven through a red light before colliding with a pickup driven by 47-year-old Ceasar Stinson. Stinson was a lobbyist for Milwaukee Public Schools.

He died at the scene, and a woman who was a passenger in his pickup was injured. The complaint also says Streicher did not brake and was in the right-turn lane instead of the proper center lane for crossing the intersection.

Streicher has been a deputy since 1996. An initial court appearance has not been scheduled.

