Milwaukee council to vote on mandatory masks in public

Associated Press by Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — Wearing a face covering to prevent the spread of the coronavirus may soon be mandatory in Wisconsin’s largest city.

The Milwaukee Common Council votes Monday on an ordinance requiring masks in public spaces. Anyone age 3 and older would have to wear a face-covering in buildings open to the public, as well as any outdoor public space when it’s not possible to stay six feet away from people.

There are exceptions for medical conditions or religious reasons. Last week, Public Health Madison and Dane County issued an order requiring masks indoors. It takes effect Monday.

