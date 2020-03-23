Milwaukee Co. medical examiner reports 3rd COVID-19 death, 5th in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office announced Monday that it is investigating the death of a 54-year-old man who died from complications due to COVID-19.

According to a tweet from the medical examiner’s office, the man had been hospitalized for a short time before his death.

The coronavirus has now killed five people in Wisconsin.

