Five found dead in Milwaukee home, suspect in custody

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MILWAUKEE — Five people were found dead Monday morning after police received a call from a man saying his family was dead.

When police responded to the 2800 block of N. 12th Street, they found five victims between the ages of 14 and 41.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said he could not share how what caused the victims’ death.

Press conference regarding 2900 N 12th Street https://t.co/de8qxUdmGo — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) April 27, 2020



Police said the person who made the 911 call has been taken into custody. Officials said there is no active threat to the public.

Law enforcement officials said the investigation is still ongoing.

