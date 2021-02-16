Milwaukee Bucks to allow fans to return to Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Bucks will be letting fans into Fiserv Forum for the first time in nearly a year.

The team made the announcement Tuesday morning after getting their plan approved by the Milwaukee Health Department.

The Bucks will be allowed a 10 percent capacity starting tonight, meaning approximately 1,800 fans will be allowed in the stands. The team is slowly phasing in to that limit, though, starting with only 250 members of players’ families and invited guests tonight against the Toronto Raptors, 500 for Thursday night’s game against the Raptors and 750 Friday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The first game the general public will be invited to attend will be Sunday, when 1,800 fans will be able to go to the game against the Sacramento Kings.

The team says the Milwaukee Health Department will reassess the team’s plan once the first half of the NBA season is complete, which includes a possible expansion to 25% capacity in the second half of the season.

“We are beyond excited to welcome back our great fans to Bucks games, even in a limited capacity,” Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin said in a statement. “Our fans have been deeply missed by the players, coaches and Bucks and arena staffs, and we are thrilled to open our doors once again. While we are still in the midst of a pandemic, and our lives are not back to normal, this is a positive step for the Bucks and the City.”

A number of health and safety protocols will be in place for those who attend games at Fiserv Forum, including:

Fans will be required to wear face coverings at all times when inside Fiserv Forum, except when actively eating or drinking

All tickets will be sold in pods of two or four seats to ensure proper social distancing throughout the seating bowl

All tickets will be distributed through the Bucks app and should be accessed via the app or by downloading tickets to your phones mobile wallet when entering the arena. Screenshots of tickets will not work.

Fans will enter Fiserv Forum using a timed-entry system to reduce the size of groups congregating at entrances

Fans are not permitted to bring in bags. Items larger than 4”x6”x1” will not be permitted

Fans must remain seated at all times while they are in their seats (other than standing for the national anthem) and all food and drink must be consumed in your ticketed seat

Beyond that, the Bucks say other enhancements beyond those protocols are being made:

Food and Beverage

Traditional concessions stands with cashiers have been replaced with contactless purchasing options such as mobile ordering through the Bucks app and self-serve kiosks, with payments via credit card, debit card or mobile wallet

After an order is created and completed, staff will scan a QR code that instantly notifies the customer via text message that their order is ready to be picked up at a designated cubby to complete the contactless experience

In addition, Fiserv Forum has expanded its installation of Clover point-of-sale and handheld payment devices, with more than 300 devices now able to support contactless payment experiences when traditional concessions options reopen

All fans seated within 30 feet of the court will be required to receive a rapid COVID-19 test before entering Fiserv Forum

The Bucks will utilize COVID-19 rapid test kits to test those fans sitting with 30 feet of the court

Rapid tests will be available in Deer District, starting three hours prior to tip off, with results coming back in only 30 minutes

Fiserv Forum will be better equipped to provide clean air through disinfection, improved ventilation and increased filtration

Advanced temperature screening technology for Bucks and Fiserv Forum staff, allowing for touchless temperature checks and strict compliance management as staff enters the building.

The Bucks say ticket information about the remainder of the season will be announced after the team’s second half schedule is announced.

