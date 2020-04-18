Milwaukee Bucks announce new face masks to support Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks revealed face masks that fans can purchase to support Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, according to the news release.
The face mask’s retail price is $24.99 and includes three in one pack.
All proceeds made from the sale will go to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.
The Bucks face masks are currently on pre-sale only and are expected to ship by mid-May, according to the release.
To purchase a set of masks, visit shop.bucks.com
