Milwaukee Bucks announce signing of DeMarcus Cousins

by Kyle Jones

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – The Milwaukee Bucks announced the signing of veteran center DeMarcus Cousins Tuesday.

Cousins was a free agent but has played with the Kings, Pelicans, Warriors, Rockets, and Clippers.

In his 10-year NBA career, the Mobile, Ala. native has averaged 20.4 points and 10.6 rebounds over 606 regular-season games.

Cousins was drafted fifth overall by the Kings in 2010 and has appeared in four All-Star games.

“DeMarcus is incredibly talented and his size, toughness and experience will help us,” Bucks General Manager Jon Horst said in a statement Tuesday. “We look forward to working him into our system.”

Cousins joins a Bucks team that has health with injury problems this season. With a record of 13-8, the team sits in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Cousins will wear No. 15 with the Bucks, the team said.

