Milwaukee Brewers meet-and-greet raises more than $34,000 for Waukesha fund

by Jaymes Langrehr

Courtesy: Milwaukee Brewers

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers say a meet-and-greet with the team’s broadcasters, front office and players Tuesday morning helped raise more than $34,000 for the United for Waukesha Community Fund.

The team held the event in conjunction with the Pabst Theater Group and Colectivo at the coffee shop’s location on Prospect Avenue in Milwaukee between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Thank you, Brewers fans who came out and donated to the victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.



Together with @PabstTheaterGRP and @ColectivoCoffee, we raised $34,392. It's just another reason why you are the best fans in baseball.

#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/tZh4pFwzzc — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) November 23, 2021

Fans got to talk one-on-one with Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns, manager Craig Counsell, pitcher Freddy Peralta, and broadcasters Bill Schroeder and Sophia Minnaert while also donating to the fund.

All of the proceeds donated by fans were then matched by Stearns, leading to a total donation of $34,392 to Waukesha families.

The Brewers previously announced the Brewers Community Foundation would also donate $10 for every car that goes through the Magic of Lights display at American Family Field Wednesday through Friday, with all of those donations being matched by American Family Insurance.

Officials say American Family Insurance is also making a direct donation of $50,000 to the United for Waukesha Community Fund.

If you are interested in helping the United for Waukesha Community Fund or donating to the GoFundMe fundraisers of families affected by the tragedy, we have compiled a list of ways you can help here.

