Milwaukee Brewers, Major League Baseball suspending spring training, delaying start of regular season

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Major League Baseball has joined the NBA, NHL and the MLS, among other leagues, in suspending play due to the fear of spreading COVID-19.

In a statement with the league, 2020 Opening Day will now be delayed at least two weeks. In addition, remaining Spring Training games have been postponed.

Statement from Major League Baseball: pic.twitter.com/0bWS5VTRPu — MLB (@MLB) March 12, 2020

“The action is being taken in the interests of safety and well-being of our players,” the statement said.

The Milwaukee Brewers were scheduled to play their Opening Day game on March 26th, against the Chicago Cubs.

The league has not clarified what this change will mean for ticket holders.

