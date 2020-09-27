Milwaukee Brewers clinch postseason berth

Adam Duxter by Adam Duxter

Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run in the third inning. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Despite losing to the St. Louis Cardinals in the final game of the 2020 regular season, the Milwaukee Brewers are headed to the playoffs, thanks to a win by the San Diego Padres.

The Padres beat the San Francisco Giants, who were competing with Milwaukee for the final postseason spot.

This marks Milwaukee’s third consecutive trip to the postseason, a franchise record.

The Brewers will play the Los Angeles Dodgers in a best-of-three series beginning Wednesday.

